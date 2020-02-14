Clearfield County Farm Bureau and Nationwide Insurance will be hosting a member benefits Pesticide Applicators and Safety Training Thursday, March 5. The session will be held at Lock Haven University, Clearfield Campus, 201 University Dr., Clearfield.
Registration will be held at 6:45 p.m. with the program to begin at 7 p.m. It will conclude at 9:15 p.m.
The training will be conducted by Nationwide Insurance Risk Management Services Unit. The information, presented during the training, will include ways to keep businesses and employees safe. Those in attendance will receive two core and two category points towards their pesticide applicator’s license.
Topics to be covered are applicator and environmental safety, personal protective equipment, application claims and prevention, weeds, insects and diseases –management and control.
Those attending must register. To make a reservation contact Dan McAninch at 371-5812 by Tuesday, Feb. 25.