GRAMPIAN — Bob Newpher remains Penn Township’s chairman of the board of supervisors and Jeff McCartney, vice chairman, following Monday’s reorganizational meeting.
The third supervisor, Joe Pentz, was renamed as the township’s roadmaster with McCartney serving as assistant roadmaster.
Annette Prisk will continue as the township’s secretary/treasurer, open records officer and chief administrator of the township’s pension plans. The supervisors unanimously approved a $25 per month raise to be added to her salary.
Andrew Gates will remain solicitor; Jim Seger, vacancy board chairman; Joe Lazore, auditor of the township’s financial records; Hess and Fisher Inc., the township’s sewage enforcement officer; and Nick Selner, the township’s emergency management coordinator.
Meetings will continue to be held on the first Tuesday of each month. The dates are Feb. 2, March 2, April 6, May 4, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7. All meetings will begin at 3 p.m. at the township’s municipal building.
Laborer wages were retained at $10-$14 per hour, depending on the type of work to be done. Intermunicipal equipment rental rates will continue to be $50 per hour for the grader, loader, backhoe and boom mower; $35 per hour for the truck; and $45 for a truck with plow. The hourly wage for a laborer with equipment will remain at $12 per hour. The reimbursement rate for use of personal vehicles for township business was set at 56 cents per hour — the rate allowed by the Internal Revenue Service.
Newpher was selected as the administrator of the township’s floodplain ordinance and Clearfield County Sewage Agency representative. Prisk will continue as the chief administrative officer of the township employees’ pension plan.
During the regular meeting that followed the supervisors approved a 50 cent per hour raise for Employee Tim Anderson and an additional week plus one day of paid vacation bringing him to two weeks plus one day paid vacation.
The supervisors awarded a bid for stone for maintenance and repair of township roads to Bucktail Excavators Inc., St. Marys. The company had the lowest offer of four received with a price of $21.38 per ton for 500 tons of 1B, $18.58 per ton for 200 tons of 2B; and $13.88 per ton for 300 tons of 2RC.
Mike Rancik was reappointed to another five-year term on the Grampian Borough-Penn Township Municipal Authority.