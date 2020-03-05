STRONACH — Penn Township Supervisors are moving forward with a bridge replacement project.
Supervisors recently authorized provisionally hiring E & M Engineers and Surveyors P.C., Bradford, to serve as the engineer for the Worker’s Road bridge replacement project. The company’s hiring is contingent to the cost and technical proposals.
Last year, the township was awarded $272,672 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Multimodal Transportation Fund to replace the span across Bell Run on township Road 463, Worker’s Road. Awards are competitive and made to municipalities that successfully complete the application process for upgrades to locally-owned infrastructure. The total cost to replace the bridge is estimated at $354,460.
Also last year the township was promised Act 13 funds from the Clearfield County Commissioners through the county’s at-risk bridge program. The board approved a stipend of $73,609. 20 that will serve as the bulk of the township’s match to the DCED grant. The remaining balance for the project is approximately $8,178.80.
The Worker’s Road bridge is deficient and in need of repairs, the supervisors said at previous meetings. The span will be closed ahead of the project and an alternate route will be in place.