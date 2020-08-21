Penn State Cooperative Extension in Clearfield County is now accepting applications for the 2020-21 Penn State Extension Master Gardener program.
This program consists of a volunteer training course designed to provide community members with information and skills necessary to carry out horticulture, education and programming in Clearfield County.
Virtual classes will be held Thursday evenings 6-8:45 p.m. from October through March. There is a program fee of $200 to cover the cost of training materials and expenses.
Those interested in registering should visit the Penn State Extension Master Gardener website, https://extension.psu/programs/master-gardner/counties/clearfield. Applications are being accepted through Sunday, Sept. 20. For more information about the program call the Clearfield County Penn State Cooperative Extension office at 814-765-7878 or email Andy Faust avf100@psu.edu.