DuBOIS — A 28-year-old Penfield man has been charged with indecent assault of a 15-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Sept. 17, state police in DuBois charged Larry Eugene Weaver Jr., of Redwood Drive, with aggravated indecent assault of a complainant less than 16 years of age, a felony of the second degree, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police interviewed the victim at her residence on June 14. She reportedly stated that she met Weaver through her friend who lives in Penfield and that she only knew him for a few weeks. She said she was with her friend at her place and had gone swimming at the neighbor’s residence.
Weaver reportedly came over to help her friend’s mother with something and they started talking. She said she found out he was 28 years old and she told him she was 15.
A couple days later, the victim stated that she spent the night at her friend’s house and Weaver allegedly came to the house in the early morning. The victim stated that she and Weaver allegedly were together talking, and their contact later became sexual in nature.
The affidavit stated that the victim’s sister reportedly found text messages between the victim and Weaver. The victim claims she did not send Weaver any nude photos, but did reportedly send him one with her wearing her underwear through Snapchat.
On July 26 at 4 p.m., the police interviewed Weaver at the state police station, the affidavit stated. When asked what his relationship with the victim was, Weaver reportedly said he met her at a buddy’s house in Penfield one night when he was drinking. He said they started to date around the beginning of June and it only lasted about three weeks. He allegedly said they would talk through FaceTime and exchange messages. He said the relationship is now over.
When asked if he had sex with the victim, Weaver allegedly said no, but admitted to touching her in an inappopriate sexual manner. Weaver reportedly said “not really” when asked if he know how old the victim was. The police told him she is now 16 years old but when this occurred she was only 15. Weaver allegedly told the police that she never told him her age, the affidavit said.
When the police confronted him with messages and emails that stated she was not 16 yet, he said, “Well, she may have said that but I blocked her out,” the affidavit said. He said what he meant by blocking her out is that he blocked her on social media when he got a Snapchat allegedly stating she would not be contacting him again. He told the police he thinks it may have been her mother sending him the message.
The police asked Weaver again if he knew the victim was only 15 and he allegedly said, “Yes. I was being stupid,” the affidavit said. The police also asked Weaver what was going through his head when she told him she was 15. He allegedly replied, “I don’t know. I was being dumb.”
Weaver also allegedly provided a written statement to the police.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6 at Ford’s office.