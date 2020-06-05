Partnerships have helped the Clearfield Salvation Army meet a need for local residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Captain Laurie Greenfield said she has been blessed by the generosity of Clearfield-area organizations and agencies and is thankful they have so willingly aided the church’s mission to feed those whose lives were made even more difficult by the coronavirus outbreak.
“We couldn’t do it without them,” she said.
Since mid-April the Salvation Army has been hosting a weekly distribution of free frozen meal kits and breakfast items provided by the federal government. That first disbursement held at the Byers Street center created traffic tie-ups on borough streets; therefore Greenfield said she worked with Clearfield Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott and the Clearfield County Fair Board on a solution.
Through their efforts, the center is able to hold distributions at the Clearfield Driving Park where a drive-though could be created and parking was available.
“The Driving Park site has worked great. We are able to get people in, out and on their way with no problems,” she said.
With the logistics issues solved, Greenfield said she had to find somewhere large enough to store all those meal kits and keep them frozen. Some of her original thoughts on where to house those meals didn’t pan out.
“When I got the first call offering 1,700 meals I thought how can I do this. The meals are frozen and they need to be kept that way. Clearfield County Career and Technology Center Executive Director Fred Redden offered a refrigerator trailer and truck from the truck driver training course to store the meals,” she explained.
Since that time, CCCTC truck driver training course instructors Allen Smith and Richard Jones have been traveling to Altoona on Fridays to pick up the allotments from the Altoona Salvation Army that serves as a distribution site for the meals.
“They pick them up and bring the meals back to Clearfield so that we can distribute them Saturday morning,” she explained.
Greenfield estimated, weekly, they have given out approximately 1,000 kits, feeding four people for several days.
“The people getting these meals are not the normal clients we see at our food pantry. This distribution reaches a lot of different people,” she noted.
Greenfield said it is through the efforts of many people the give aways are able to take place.
“I just want to recognize all of the volunteers that have played any role in making this happen. This is a huge blessing and there is no way any of it could happen without them. I am grateful,” she explained.
Smith said he and Jones were glad to be able to fill a need although he had originally anticipated students would be making the weekly trips, once the virus restrictions were lifted.
“I thought this would be a great way to give our students an opportunity to practice all the different things a truck driver needs to do and learn how to do them safely,” Smith said.
This week, a student driver from the course, Jim Blake of Houtzdale, navigated the trip to Altoona under Smith’s watchful eye. Truck driving is a second career for the man who told The Progress he had been a laborer all his life but following knee surgery found he needed a new career.
“That’s the reason I took this course through the career center. Everyone told me that the career center’s course was the way to go,” Blake explained. He said he was glad to be able to help with making sure the food was delivered to Clearfield for Saturday’s distribution.
Greenfield said the final food distribution will be held Saturday, June 13. She said after that the Salvation Army will be concentrating on meeting other needs the pandemic has created. Anyone who needs assistance or would like information should contact the center at 765-4981.