P-O senior accepted into West Point Military Academy

PHILIPSBURG — Lindsey Bordas is working hard at planning her future as a member of the Class of 2024 at West Point Military Academy. Bordas’ activities at P-O include Key Club, National Honor Society, Mountie Mentors, and student council, as well as being a letter winner in golf, basketball, cross country, and track and field.
After receiving a principal nomination from U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Bellefonte, and being deemed academically, athletically, and medically qualified, Bordas received her official appointment and will be received by West Point Military Academy in New York on June 29.
“The first day is called Reception Day,” Bordas said. “My family and I will go into a room with all of my stuff, and they tell us we have 30 seconds to say our good byes. They take our phones, show the females how to put their hair in a bun, and teach us how to march. We will start with six weeks of basic training followed by four years of continual training,” Bordas commented.
During her time at West Point, Bordas plans to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in mathematical sciences. She is committed to five years of active duty and three years in the reserves upon completion of her education, and her long-term plans include graduate school or possibly seeking out a teaching certification that will allow her to immerse herself into civilian life.