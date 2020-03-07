PHILIPSBURG — Weeks of work came to culmination Friday as Philipsburg-Osceola Area Junior High School ended its third annual Mini-THON fundraising campaign. This year students raised $3,938.60 for a cure for childhood cancer.
Students in fifth through eighth grades have been collaborating for several months on the drive to raise funds for the Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital. P-O’s event is not affiliated with Penn State University’s annual dance marathon but is modeled after it.
Committee Member and school Instructor Amanda Moslak said students participated in three events Friday afternoon. They included an opportunity to dance for an hour, glow bingo and a competition — For the Kids Feud — that pitted student teams against one another to solve both academic queries and questions about THON.
At the conclusion of the activities, there was a small ceremony enhanced by performances from the junior high school band and the junior high school cheerleaders and thanks from two representatives from PSU’s THON and the student Mini-THON committee. Also on hand were the P-O High School cheerleaders and members of Mountie Nation who helped encourage students to keep up their efforts throughout Friday.
In preparation for the event, the committee hosted numerous fundraisers throughout the year including a booth at Philipsburg’s Home for the Holidays celebration, celebrity wait night at Pizza Hut with middle school instructors serving as the celebrities, a t-shirt sale, a Valentine’s Day flower sale and donations from businesses located throughout the school district.
Moslak said the students write letters to the businesses requesting they to contribute to the effort.
“We’ve had a lot more local sponsors this year than ever before,” Moslak said.
The 2020 sponsors are gold club donors, Lee Industries, Pizza Hut, Wardo Financial Services, Amvets Post No. 159, Design Hair Studio, PMG Pennsylvania, Hi-Way Pizza, Expressions Counseling Services, Cove Springs Cattle LLC, Winters Lighting and Electrical, CNB Bank and DJ Gigi. Silver club sponsors are Kephart Ace Hardware, Healthy Communities Consulting, Colonial Flower and Gift Shop, The Osceola Hotel, Lumadue Excavating LLC, Moshannon Valley Pharmacy, Your Furniture 4 Less, JJ Powell and Rockin V Printworks.
Moslak said the campaign offers students an opportunity to give back to the community.
“They have worked so hard for this and have been so kind and compassionate about this. Our staff support is also huge,” she said.
In the 2017-18 school year the effort raised more than $2,600 and last year, more than $2,500 was garnered.