PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board adopted budgets for the coming school year at Tuesday’s meeting.
With a unanimous vote, the board accepted the 2020-21 general fund, athletic and cafeteria’s spending plans. All three budgets are balanced.
The general fund expects both income and expenses totaling $33,549,180. The board also approved placing $300,000 in the district’s capital reserve fund.
Although the board did not approve a hike in mileage, district residents will see a slight increase in taxes to reflect an equalization of the millage rates for both Clearfield and Centre counties. Clearfield County property owners will pay 118.54 mills — an increase of $1.92 per tax parcel, Business Manager Michael Conte said. Centre County residents will pay 51.68 mills — an increase of 11 cents per tax parcel.
Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina reported the millage rates are determined by dividing the district’s total taxes collected and remitted by the total market value as determined and certified by the state Department of Education’s state tax equalization board.
“We don’t want to cause any undue hardship to the taxpayers we just try to even the millage rates out,” he explained.
The board also retained taxes supporting the general fund budget including per capita, earned income and realty transfer.
The athletic fund’s revenue and operating costs sum is $580,246 and the cafeteria fund’s receipts and expenditures are $1,485,339.