PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola Area School directors recently adopted an extra-curricular health and safety plan and related components including screening, temperature checks and a participation waiver for communicable diseases including COVID-19.
The board voted unanimously to approve all three measures included on the agenda under student affairs.
Prior to the vote, an explanation of how the plan will work was provided by the district’s Assistant Athletic Director Matt Curtis.
Each school district in the commonwealth considering a return to in-person instruction or activities must develop a health and safety plan to be adopted by the board.
The plan will serve as the local guidelines for all activities. It will be tailored to the unique needs of each school and should be created in consultation with local health agencies.
Curtis said, when creating P-O’s plan, those working on it collaborated with surrounding school districts to generate the plan. He said the extra-curricular plan will be used for sports and band practices during the summer months.
“We will be good until school starts and then we will need another plan,” he explained.
He said the plan calls for creation of a pandemic board and all components called for in the health and safety plan would require its approval.
He said many of the coaches had already been working on measures required for student athletics and musicians to return.
“A lot of the coaches have been very pro-active. They have created a master schedule and limited players to one bathroom for easier cleanup. They are also keeping track of who has been at a practice so they can alert the others in the event someone becomes infected.”
Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina said the board would consider a return to school plan for the 2020-21 school year at the board’s Tuesday, July 14 meeting. He said a preparation meeting has been held with the district’s custodians.
“We have met with the custodians. They are on the front lines and will be meeting the plan’s requirements by providing continual disinfecting. We will also be meeting with the cafeteria staff. There is a lot of moving parts to this,” Paladina said.