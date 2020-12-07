HOUTZDALE —Those interested in the people, places and happenings of the Moshannon Valley region are invited to tune into WPSU-TV Thursday, Oct. 10.
The one-hour show,”Our Town: Moshannon Valley,” will be presented at 8 p.m. The show is a compilation of two-to-three minute stories presenting the community’s unique and rich heritage, history and current events.
The production will also be live-streamed at wpsu.org/live.
The station’s Community Engagement Manager Carolyn Donaldson said, “Volunteers from the Moshannon Valley area have come together to tell the stories that capture the heart of their community for the 105th episode of the ‘Our Town’ series. Moshannon Valley’s long history will unfold as community members share stories of coal mining and the Alley Popper. Community pride will be on full display in tales about the Houtzdale Revitalization Association and the area ministerium. ‘Our Town: Moshannon Valley” is the only place you will hear the stories of The Log and The Remedy,” she said.
Interviews with key people were conducted in October and a crew from WPSU worked approximately six weeks to splice together the stories into one show.
WPSU Creative Director Cole Cullen said the series has proven very popular. “WPSU’s Our Town series captures the spirit of local communities from the perspective of the residents by providing an opportunity for the community to share the unique features of their towns – profiling organizations, arts, schools, attractions, local folklore and history. WPSU works with the community to recruit volunteers, educate them about the project, help them select stories, and teach them how to best tell the stories they’ve selected. Community volunteers not only tell the stories, but also collect the video and photos to support the stories.”