HOUTZDALE — An insight into the people, places and happenings that are part of the Moshannon Valley are the latest undertaking of WPSU.
‘Our Town: Moshannon Valley’ is currently in production. The one hour show will premiere Dec. 10.
WPSU Creative Director Cole Cullen recently explained the purpose behind the series.
“WPSU’s Our Town series captures the spirit of local communities from the perspective of the residents by providing an opportunity for the community to share the unique features of their towns – profiling organizations, arts, schools, attractions, local folklore and history. WPSU works with the community to recruit volunteers, educate them about the project, help them select stories, and teach them how to best tell the stories they’ve selected. Community volunteers not only tell the stories, but also collect the video and photos to support the stories.”
Cullen said, “Our Town: Moshannon Valley is the 104th episode of the Our Town series that the television station has been producing for more than 20 years. “Previously we shot episodes about specific towns, but over the last few years we’ve started doing areas, for example, ‘Our Town: Bald Eagle Valley’ and ‘Our Town: Penns Valley.’ These programs provide an opportunity to feature very small towns that are part of an area that would not be able to sustain a show on their own,” Cullen stated.
He added, “Unlike a documentary where we would research a town and spend weeks doing interviews and shooting footage, the Our Town model puts most of that responsibility on the shoulders of community story tellers. Each community storyteller is responsible for picking a story, collecting imagery including video and photographs, for that story, and then be interviewed for the story.”
On Saturday, a crew from WPSU interviewed approximately 20 community storytellers at The Eureka in Houtzdale. Cullen said he will perform a few additional interviews, using Zoom, in the coming weeks.
He said film production takes approximately six weeks for WPSU editors to assemble the approximately 25 two-to-three minute stories about the area.
Houtzdale Revitalization Association Member Elsie Harchak said WPSU contacted the association to gauge interest in developing ‘Our Town: Moshannon Valley.’
“HRA members said we would help get the word out to the community. We have done that mostly via our Facebook and emails We tried to get representation from the eight municipalities that make up the Moshannon Valley School District, Brisbin, Bigler Township, Houtzdale, Glen Hope, Gulich Township, Jordan Township, Ramey and Woodward Township,” she said.
She said those who have signed up to participate represent the history, revitalization, municipal government, recreation and entertainment in the area. “We are still looking for others to participate,” she said.
Cullen said “Our Town: Moshannon Valley” is the final episode in the season. He said beginning next year, producers and others involved in producing the series will begin determining what areas will be featured in 2021.