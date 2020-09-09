RIDGWAY — An Osceola Mills man is facing felony drug charges after police allegedly discovered fentanyl and heroin in his car following a traffic stop.
Gregory Allen Smeal, 61, of Osceola Mills, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 25.
Ridgway Borough Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Bootjack Road on Dec. 22, 2019, which resulted in Smeal allegedly driving with a suspended license. The passenger of the vehicle was allegedly in possession of a controlled substance and on Pennsylvania State Parole, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a Ziploc bag of powder residue, three straws with powder residue, a digital scale and $3,385. K9 Officer Nando was deployed to the vehicle once it was impounded, and allegedly alerted to the odor of illegal drugs. Police seized three bags of fentanyl, 2.95 grams of heroin and fentanyl and 1.1 grams of heroin during a search, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Smeal’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 30.