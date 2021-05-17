OSCEOLA MILLS — After raising $3,000 for pediatric cancer and collecting about 300 items for the Clearfield SPCA, fifth graders at Osceola Mills Elementary School are hungry for more charity work, according to fifth grader Jocelin Doover.
A 100 days of school writing exercise sparked their fundraising initiatives, according to Doover. The writing prompt asked what students would do with $100 dollars. Many wrote about putting the money to a good cause.
“A lot of kids said they would donate to charity,” said Doover. “We decided we should make something exactly like this, so we brainstormed.”
The fifth graders created the OME Donation Foundation. The students voted on what causes to support. Pediatric cancer and the SPCA received the most votes.
But the students aren’t done yet. They hope to squeeze in one more fundraising event, potentially a can drive to benefit homeless individuals, according to fifth grade teacher Amanda Moslak.
“It just sparked how many students really wanted to give back and help others,” said Moslak.
The pediatric cancer fundraiser ran in March, according to Doover. Students in the elementary school brought in specific coins to help their class or sabotage other classes, noted Moslak. The winning class received extra recess time.
The school raised $3,000 and celebrated with a schoolwide ice cream party.
“It was really exciting for us as teachers, especially teaching in the middle of a pandemic,” Moslak stated. “To have the other kiddos going around the building and sabotaging each other and hearing the giggles, it just felt like we were back to a little bit of normal.”
The SPCA item collection finished up about two weeks ago, according to Moslak. The students surpassed their goal of donating 100 items and will have a dance paw-ty in celebration.
The team collected paper towels, peanut butter, toys, dog food and other items for the SPCA, Doover noted. Because of the pandemic’s impact on schedules, items were counted in a small timespan during ELA classes.
Doover’s classmates were excited for the events, which originated in the fifth grade and expanded to encompass the entire school.
“They are just very excited that they raised so much and they flew off their goal,” Doover said.
Moslak was impressed with the students’ initiative and the fruits of their labor. It took dedication and the entire school to gain such results, she stated.
“Even though fifth grade started the foundation, really planned, created and helped out with these activities, it was definitely a schoolwide contribution,” said Moslak. “They did a phenomenal job. I wish we had more time to see how this would grow, but in just a short amount of time, these kiddos really gave it their all.”