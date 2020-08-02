BELLEFONTE — A single motor vehicle accident occurred early Sunday morning on Zion Road, Spring Township.
Centre County Deputy Coroner Debra A. Smeal reported the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Smeal said the vehicle was traveling east, left the roadway and crashed in a field. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
An autopsy will be performed Monday.
Bellfonte EMS, Logan Fire Co., Undine Fire Co., Centre County EMA and Bellefonte Police Department assisted at the scene. An investigation is being conducted by the Spring Township Police and the coroner’s office.