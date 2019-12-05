WESTOVER — Nancy Oaks will continue leading Harmony Area School Board in 2020. Oaks was re-elected to the position at Tuesday’s reorganizational meeting of the board.
Oaks was also appointed temporary president to conduct the meeting until she was voted into office. She read the names of qualified directors into the minutes and administered the oath of office to board members who were re-elected in the Nov. 5 general election, Kathleen Cowden who is an at-large member and Bill Boring representing Region I, Cherry Tree Borough in Indiana County. At-large member Shawn McGarvey, Sue Gallaher representing Region II, Westover Borough and Chest Township, and Mark Woodward representing Region III, Burnside Township, were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
McGarvey was retained as the board’s vice president and was also selected as the legislative representative to the state School Board’s Association.
The board approved dates for work sessions and business meetings. Unless changes are approved by the board, all meetings will begin at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction area at Harmony Area High School. No business meeting is scheduled for July. The board will reorganize on Dec. 1 followed by its monthly business meeting.
The dates for work sessions are Jan. 28, Feb. 25, March 31, April 28, May 26, June 2, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 29, Oct. 27 and Nov. 24. Business meetings will be held Jan. 7, Feb. 4, March 3, April 7, May 5, June 9, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.
Boring was appointed the board’s designee to the district tax rolls. The firm of Campbell, Miller, Williams, Benson & Consiglio, State College, was retained as the district’s solicitor. The firm’s rate is $135 per hour and an hourly rate will be determined on a case-by-case basis for matters such as bond issues and opinion letters for outside entities.
Oaks will continue to serve as the district’s delegate to the Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School, Ebensburg. Kurt Brothers is the alternate delegate. Cowden is the district’s representative to the Central Intermediate Unit No. 10 board.
First National Bank and the state School District Liquid Asset Fund were authorized by the board as the district’s depositories.
The board did not select committees’ members. They will be chosen at a future meeting when the full board is present.