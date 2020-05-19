CURWENSVILLE — Oak Hill Cemetery Association will host its annual open house this weekend. The chapel at Oak Hill Cemetery will be open Friday, May 22, through Monday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
Visitors are required to wear face masks or coverings in keeping with the state’s current yellow phase recognizing Clearfield County’s emerging from the stay-at-home order.
During the open house, the association will be showing off plans for its latest project — the first phase of a precise map and directory of the 69-acre historic cemetery — where Curwensville’s forefathers, soldiers from the Pennsylvania Bucktails Company K who and other persons of local interest have been laid to rest. The project is being overseen by Curry & Associates of Clearfield.
Association Member Jack Errigo said the association hopes the new system would help provide a sense of order for the cemetery noting in many cases, the person who purchased plots is no longer the person who owns it.
Work began in February to gather information for the new map.
“Many of these lots have been transferred or sold, but the name that is on the map is the original owner,” he said.
In 1987, records show the cemetery had 4,000 graves. The association believes currently there are more than 6,000 people interred there.
The association also noted it is becoming increasingly more expensive to keep up the cemetery and interest from its endowment fund no longer covers much of what needs to be done to keep the grounds presentable.
“Interest from donations is used to keep the place up, but no more,” Errigo said.
Donations are welcomed and may be mailed to the association at P.O. Box 232, Curwensville, PA 16833.
The cemetery had its beginnings in 1856 when William Irvin conveyed just over two acres to Curwensville Borough to use for burials. Three additional land parcels were conveyed by Irvin’s son Col. E. A. Irvin and the remainder of the cemetery property from Charles E. Patton and heirs of the Honorable John Patton.
The chapel at the far end of the cemetery was constructed in 1932 and has been renovated throughout the years.
Curwensville Borough conveyed its interest to the Curwensville Cemtery Association in 1894. The cemetery is now maintained by the association, a non-profit organization with a board made up of local volunteers.
The association continues to make improvements to the grounds and oversee the cemetery’s maintenance.