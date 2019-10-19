GRAMPIAN — When you need a sugar fix, a new shop in Grampian is happy to oblige. Num Num Sweets Cafe will open for business Wednesday, Oct. 23 at its location at 225 Main St. Its hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The cafe will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. It will also be open on Sundays but the hours have not been determined. The cafe is closed Mondays.
Owned by Brittany Bressler of Stronach, the cafe will feature various types and flavors of sweet treats.
“We will have muffins, donuts, pies, cakes, cupcakes and cheesecakes along with some specialty and season items everyday or every couple days,” she explained, stating she hopes to expand the menu as time goes on.
The cafe will also be serving coffee and specialty drinks such as hot chocolate, apple cider and teas.
“We will be switching it up depending on the season,” Bressler said.
Items may be eaten in or carried out. The cafe will also take custom orders.
Bressler, the mother of three children, welcomes families.
“I want people to come in and feel comfortable enjoying their dessert and coffee while their kids are coloring or playing here,” she explained.
The cafe may be contacted at 814-791-0129 or by emailing numnumcafe@gmail.com. It also has a Facebook page. Bressler said a website for the cafe is currently being developed and should be up and running soon.