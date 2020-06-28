HARRISBURG — The number of positive coronavirus cases continues to creep upward across the state with 1,126 new cases reported over the weekend.
The state Department of Health confirmed on Sunday that there were 621 additional positive cases on Saturday and 505 on Sunday.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Locally, Clearfield County escaped being included in that total with no new cases reported over the weekend.
Neighboring Cambria County reported 10 new cases, Centre County reported three new cases and Elk County reported one. The total cases for local counties are:
- Blair — 71 total cases, 1 deaths, 5,495 negative
- Cambria — 77 total cases, 3 deaths, 7,380 negative
- Centre — 201 total cases, 7 deaths, 4,088 negative
- Clearfield — 72 total cases, 0 deaths, 2,231 negative
- Elk —13 total cases, 0 deaths, 909 negative
- Jefferson — 21 total cases, 1 death, 965 negative
There are 6,606 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of three new deaths.
“As nearly the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
Mask wearing is required in all businesses in all phases of reopening. Consistent mask wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 657,486 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
- 1% are ages 5-12;
- 2% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;
- Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
- Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and
- Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,677 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,212 cases among employees, for a total of 20,889 at 687 distinct facilities in 51 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,528 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Approximately 6,484 of our total cases are in health care workers.