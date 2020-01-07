STRONACH — Bob Newpher remains Penn Township’s chairman of the board and Jeff McCartney as vice chairman, following Monday’s Penn Township Supervisors’ reorganizational meeting.
The third supervisor, Joe Pentz, was renamed as the township’s roadmaster with McCartney serving as his assistant.
Annette Prisk will continue as the township’s secretary/treasurer, open records officer and chief administrator of the township’s pension plans; Andrew Gates, solicitor; Jim Seger, vacancy board chairman; Joe Lazore, auditor of the township’s financial records; Hess and Fisher Inc., the township’s sewage enforcement officer; and Nick Selner, the township’s emergency management coordinator.
Meetings will continue to be held on the first Tuesday of each month except during the month of December when the meeting will be held on the second Tuesday. The dates are Feb. 4, March 3, April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 8. All meetings will begin at 3 p.m.
Laborer wages were retained at $10-$14 per hour, depending on the type of work to be done. Intermunicipal equipment rental rates will continue to be $50 per hour for the grader, loader, backhoe and boom mower; $35 per hour for the truck; and $45 for a truck with plow. The hourly wage for a laborer with equipment will remain at $12 per hour. The reimbursement rate for use of personal vehicles for township business was set at 57.5 cents per hour.
Newpher was selected as the township’s representative to the Clearfield County Sewage Agency and the administrator of the township’s floodplain ordinance.
During the regular meeting that followed the supervisors approved a 50 cent per hour raise for Employee Tim Anderson and an additional week of paid vacation bringing him to two weeks paid vacation. Prisk will receive a $100 per month raise.
The supervisors also awarded a bid for stone for maintenance and repair of township roads to Bucktail Excavators Inc., St. Marys. The company had the lowest offer of five received with a price of $21.08 per ton for 500 tons of 1B, $18.73 per ton for 200 tons of 2B; and $14.08 per ton for 300 tons of 2RC.