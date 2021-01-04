BROOKVILLE — A house fire on New Year’s Day in Brookville has left five people displaced and killed the family’s pets in the blaze.
Local fire departments were dispatched just before 7 p.m. Friday for a report of flames showing at a home located at 130 Western Ave. in Brookville. Initially, Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Company, Pinecreek Volunteer Fire Department, J.E DuBois Hose Co. 3 and Jefferson County EMS were dispatched.
Following the first arrivals on scene, it was reported to Jefferson County 911 that the structure was fully involved and a second alarm was called. Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Company, Sigel Volunteer Fire Company, Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department and Brockway Volunteer Hose Company were also dispatched.
According to authorities, firefighters remained on scene for several hours to contain the blaze, clearing the scene at 12:38 a.m. on Jan. 2. Members of Brookville Fire Company and Brookville Borough Police were back on scene Saturday morning for possible rekindle.
The family, Nate and Cassie Davis and their three children, were displaced in the fire, and the Red Cross stepped in to help.
The family was reportedly not home at the time of the fire, and were all OK. Cassie Davis said the family’s three dogs and two cats were not able to make it out of the home.
A GoFundMe for the family was also started, and as of Saturday night had raised more than double the goal totaling just over $21,000.
“Well, we hit our mark, I think. $20,000 is mind blowing,” Braeden Long, fundraiser organizer, posted. “Not only did we meet our goal, but we doubled it. The only thing to say is thank you from the bottom of the hearts of my friends and I. We are truly grateful for the support from each and every one of you to help the Davis family get back on their feet. This is only the beginning of a new chapter for the Davis’, but the greatness of this small town and the people in it is what makes this restart possible.”