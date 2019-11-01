New paintings were recently displayed on the first floor walls of the Clearfield YMCA for its art exhibit. The exhibit continues through Jan. 7. The exhibit is free to view and family-friendly.
Clearfield artists and photographers exhibiting are, Linda Schultz, Dottie Crissman, Anna Marie Toto, Rose Smith, Jane Lee Yare, Dan Mohney, Norman Kyler, Gloria Rowles, Marilyn Selfridge and a painting of the late William Patton Brown. Other artists are Carrie Osborn of DuBois and Ben Saggese of Munson.
A $3 entry fee is charged for each painting or photograph to enter the two-month exhibit. The fee is donated to the YMCA. If sold, 10 percent of the sale price is donated to the YMCA by the artist or photographer as a fundraiser. Information cards are attached to all paintings and photographs.
The exhibit is organized by Crissman with assistance from Schultz and Toto. Crissman, Schultz and Toto will be retiring as of Jan. 7 and will no longer be creating the display. During the more than four years the exhibit program has been in place, the trio donated their time to arrange the exhibit and Crissman donated the supplies.
A search is on for someone to continue with this worthy art project. Anyone interested in being part of the exhibit should contact YMCA Director Don Herres. Crissman is willing to provide information to interested persons.