Region could see snow as temperatures tumble dramatically this week

STATE COLLEGE — Following a weekend when temperatures reached the 70s and even the 80s in some spots, this week will bring much cooler conditions.
After the first weekend of May provided a quick break from chilly air dominating the Northeast, the start of the workweek will send temperatures tumbling once again.
- Temperatures in the Clearfield region will plummet enough toward the end of the week to bring rain and snow showers from Thursday into Saturday.
- On Thursday night, there is a chance of rain showers before 5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers before 7 a.m.
- On Friday night, there is a chance of rain and snow showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.
- On Saturday, there is another chance of rain and snow showers.
While April left much to be desired for warm weather fans across the region, temperatures rebounded on Saturday and again on Sunday.
“After ending the month of April an average of 3.5 degrees cooler than normal, Boston soared to 78 on Sunday, which is actually 16 degrees above normal for early May,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.
Winds turning out of the northwest on Monday will bring in a cooler air mass to the region.
The weekend’s warmth will be replaced by afternoon temperatures 10-20 degrees lower early this week.
On Monday, high temperatures along coastal areas will linger in the 60s, but interior locations will struggle to climb out of the 50s.
By Tuesday, most locations can expect temperatures in the 50s. However, temperatures from southeastern Pennsylvania to Connecticut, will once again climb into the low 60s.
High elevations in New England will be limited to the 40s each day.
Residents from Boston to New York City, Philadelphia and Detroit looking for a quick return to warmth will be disappointed.
The dip in the jet stream will remain over the northeastern U.S. and will keep chilly conditions over the region and the storm track over the Southeast and mid-Atlantic.
Even colder air will settle over the Northeast into the end of the week, dropping temperatures to around 10-15 degrees below normal for the beginning of May.
Average temperatures at the beginning of May range from the upper 50s in northern New England to the lower 70s around D.C.
“Those in the Northeast feeling a bit stir-crazy under COVID-19 stay-at-home orders will want to grab a jacket if heading outside, while following proper social distancing protocols,” Gilbert said.
AccuWeather’s long-range team expects several more bouts of cooler-than-average air to sweep into the Northeast every few days into the middle of May. Those hoping for hot weather may have to wait until the calendar is fully into the summer months.