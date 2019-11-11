Old Man Winter to unleash 1-2 punch in region

STATE COLLEGE — Old Man Winter is a man ahead of his time as he’s dealing another round of wintry weather to a huge portion of the country more than 40 days before his season officially begins.
Icy conditions and accumulating snow will spread across the northeastern United States early this week as a potent snowstorm pushes through the region.
In the Clearfield area, today will become increasingly windy with snow showers; caution advised if outside for extended periods of time. The high will be 33 degrees with a RealFeel temperature of 21 degrees. Tonight, expect snow showers, up to 1 inch. It will be very cold; storm total will accumulate to 1-2” of snow; and hypothermia is likely without protective clothing. The low will be 17 degrees but RealFeel temperatures will feel like -1.
On Wednesday, it will be very cold with times of clouds and sun. Temperatures will reach around 32 degrees. On Wedneday night, it will be coudy and cold; caution advised if outside for extended periods of time. The low will be 21 degrees with a RealFeel temperature of 19 degrees.
The storm that brought snow to the Rockies and High Plains on Sunday will continue to sink south into the beginning of the week. This storm will bring some snow and Arctic cold to parts of the southern Plains.
After strengthening early on Monday, the storm shifted east and sent it snow from Missouri into the western Great Lakes.
Midway through Monday morning, the snow had already impacted millions in the Chicago area. According to FlightAware.com, over 350 total flights were cancelled arriving to or departing from Chicago O’Hare International Airport. At Chicago Midway International, over 90 total flights have been cancelled.
By midday, the heaviest snow skirted into Michigan, Indiana and southern Illinois, dropping several inches of snow in just a few hours.
Precipitation started as rain across parts of the Ohio Valley; however, as Arctic air is pulled south on the backside of the storm, rain is forecast to gradually change over to snow into Monday evening.
This precipitation change and snow falling across New York and parts of New England by the evening could spell commute troubles or cities like Indianapolis, Detroit, Buffalo and Syracuse.
Motorists across portions of Interstates 65, 69, 70, 71, 75, 80, 87 and 90 should exercise caution as snow falls. A heavier burst of snow, combined with the waning daylight, could reduce visibility.
Farther south, temperatures will be marginal, reducing the amount of time it will be cold enough for snow to fall from central Pennsylvania to southern Maine.
Widespread snowfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely across the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast, with 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected from the Great Lakes into the interior New England.
“We expect a swath of higher snowfall totals from central New York to northern Maine, where accumulations could climb into the double digits,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Travis.
Any icy spots on roadways on Tuesday can lead to dangerous travel conditions, especially for the morning commute.
On Tuesday, any wintry mix along the coast of Maine is expected to change over to snow, while snow will continue to fall elsewhere in northern New England.
With snow expected across these areas for the duration of the storm, higher snowfall totals are anticipated.
Icy conditions and accumulating snow can lead to dangerous commutes for motorists traveling on parts of Interstates 70, 76, 80, 81, 86, 87, 90 and 476.
“Mainly rain is predicted for the major I-95 cities from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia and New York City; however, cold air may rush in and allow some flurries to develop at the end of the storm,” added Travis.
In the wake of this storm, the next round of Arctic air will surge into the region into Wednesday.
Cold air rushing into the region over the warm water of the Great Lakes will trigger lake-effect snow showers that will continue through Tuesday night.
“The northwesterly wind direction should kick in by Tuesday morning, and lake-effect snow may be triggered downwind of Lake Huron, Lake Erie and perhaps Lake Ontario, adding to the snow that has already fallen in those areas,” said Travis.
Snow can pile up to the south and east of the lakes, especially where persistent snow bands set up. Due to the duration of the lake-effect snow in parts of Michigan and northern Indiana, higher snow totals are expected there.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax of 30 inches is possible in this region where persistent lake-effect snow bands set up.
High pressure bringing the cold will shut off lake-effect snow by Wednesday morning and will promote dry conditions across the Northeast through the middle of the week. But, this same high will also usher in the coldest air so far this season.
By Wednesday morning, temperatures look to fall into the teens across much of the region, nearing record-low temperatures across the area.