Springlike weather to bring rain, mild temps to region

STATE COLLEGE — A couple of storm systems tracking across the country can cause travel disruptions following Christmas. According to AAA, Thursday was expected be the busiest day for holiday travel, country wide.
Luckily for most travelers, the weather is expected to cooperate instead of hinder travel plans.
Locally, mild weather took over the region for the Christmas holiday, and that weather will continue over the weekend. The forecast for the Clearfield region includes:
Today — Mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower, high of 51 degrees.
Saturday — Mild with partial sunshine, high of 47 degrees.
Sunday — Mile with periods of rain, high of 49 degrees; occasional rain and drizzle in the evening followed by periods of rain and a thunderstorm late.
Monday — A passing shower in the morning; otherwise, mostly cloudy and mild with a high of 50 degrees.
Colder weather with snow flurries is expected to return by Tuesday morning.
“Long stretches of Interstate 95 in the East, I-10 in the South, I-55 in the Mississippi Valley and I-80 in the East and much of the Central states will be free of rain and snow,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
Dry weather is in store for the major airport hubs of Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis, New York City, Pittsburgh, Boston, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Houston, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.
But traveling won’t be a breeze for all.
Those traveling in the Great Lakes region may not be so lucky. A storm system moving through the Upper Midwest and into southeastern Canada can bring a quick accumulation of snow and ice that can lead to slippery travel conditions.
Another area that is likely to experience travel delays is the southwestern United States as a storm system moves over the region into Friday.
The heaviest rain and snow moved through Southern California on Wednesday night, causing travel nightmares. Precipitation will expand inland into Arizona into Thursday night.
These storms can continue to bring travel disruptions through the end of the week.
The storm moving through southeastern Canada is forecast to bring a cold front into the Northeast. While spotty rain showers are expected to spread from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts, colder air to the north will bring a mix of rain and snow to much of New England.
Across far northern Maine, precipitation arriving through the afternoon hours is expected to fall as plain snow.
At the same time, the storm system advancing through Southwest will spread rain and higher elevation snow into the Four Corners region.
Motorists should be prepared for the patches of snow along I-15, I-25, I-70 and I-80 in the region.
Traveling on mountain passes above 6,000 feet in the southern Rocky Mountains can become tricky as periods of snow are expected throughout the day.
Rain will stream out ahead of the system into the central Plains, but should remain light enough to cause only minor disruptions.
“Motorists should still use some caution in the mild weather pattern. Long nights and just a bit of moist air can lead to fog this time of the year,” added Sosnowski.
“A thin layer of black ice can form on roads and sidewalks under the right conditions. This was most likely the case in southeastern Virginia during Sunday morning, where a multiple-vehicle pile-up occurred in foggy conditions.”