Refineries warn of fuel shortages and price increases at pump if Line 5 closure continues

This June 2020 photo, shot from a television screen provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac in Michigan. Enbridge who provided the photos to the state of Michigan, last week said an anchor support on the east leg of the pipeline, right, had shifted. A judge has shut down the pipeline in Michigan's Great Lakes, granting a request from the state.