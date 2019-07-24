Pennsylvania gas prices have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.90/g earlier this week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations.
Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 9.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 11.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $2.61/g Sunday while the most expensive is $3.17/g, a difference of 56.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.61/g while the highest is $3.17/g, a difference of 56.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $2.06/g while the most expensive is $5.49/g, a difference of $3.43/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.76/g Sunday. The national average is up 10.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 6.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back a decade:
- July 22, 2018: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)
- July 22, 2017: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
- July 22, 2016: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
- July 22, 2015: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)
- July 22, 2014: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)
- July 22, 2013: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
- July 22, 2012: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)
- July 22, 2011: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)
- July 22, 2010: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)
- July 22, 2009: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- –$2.99/g at Sheetz, Nichols Street
- –$2.85/g at GetGo, Main Street
- –$2.95/g at Exxon, Port Matilda Highway
“Average U.S. gas prices drifted lower this week as oil’s downturn has picked up steam thanks to a smaller than expected decline in U.S. oil inventories and concerns remain over the strength of the U.S. economy,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil largely ignored Iran’s attempt to make waves in the Strait of Hormuz last Friday but we may see some impacts in the week ahead, though over the weekend some behind the scenes signs emerged that some parties were trying to de-escalate the rising tensions. Motorists will likely face a mixed bag at the pump in the week ahead.