COALPORT — The colorful, beautiful community garden at Coalport is now enhanced by a brightly painted backdrop depicting the town’s rich heritage.
The mural was made possible through the efforts of the Glendale Area Garden Club, the entity that maintains the garden and Glendale Elementary School Instructor Renee McQuown who suggested the club apply for a Galaxy Arts grant through Central Intermediate Unit 10 to have the mural painted.
The painting was created on the side of Rydbom’s Service Station on Main Street. President Pam Kauffman said the club was contacted by McQuown who told members she believed an arts project would be perfect to showcase the garden.
The garden of perennials and annuals is maintained by the garden club. The display, which features lovely examples of eye-pleasing landscape during all four seasons, is accented with various art pieces, a fountain, a little free library and a walkway. The majority of the components were donated in memory or in commemoration by club members or members of the community..
Member Diane Andrews reported the club had discussed a mural at various times since the garden’s inception in 2014, but had never followed through.
CIU Artist in Residence Lynn Anne Verbeck has worked for several weeks capturing various flowers in various stages of bloom and the entrance to the Cambria Smokeless Coal Mine Tipple, also known as the Sunshine Mine, along with two coal miners, standing in front of a pile of coal. The men look as though they are preparing to enter the tipple for a day’s work with their carbide lights strapped to their heads, carrying a lunch pail and one, a pick axe.
Kauffman said club members were invited by Verbeck to provide input on the design. Andrews reported the original plan was to have members of Glendale High School’s art classes assist with creating the mural but because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols those plans had to be scrapped.
“Originally we wanted the high school art students to help out but because of COVID-19, students were not able to do that.”
Kauffman and Andrews said it was important to the club to include Coalport’s rich history of mining in the mural. The garden features one of the cars used to transport workers into and out of the mine.
“We definitely wanted the mine in the mural. It is such an important part of Coalport’s history and the mine car is featured in the garden,” Andrews said.
Andrews said Rydbom’s Service Station Owner Terry “Rudy” Rydbom posted an invite on his Facebook Page for any former employees of the Sunshine Mine Tipple to visit the mural and have their photo taken. She said as far as she is aware, no one has taken him up on the offer.
Kauffman said the club is now working on a project to have a second mural painted on the side of the Glendale Medical Arts building