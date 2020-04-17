New Washington Borough council meets
NEW WASHINGTON — Highlights from Tuesday’s meeting of New Wahington Borough Council as reported by Secretary Stephanie Marshall include:
1. Council accepted the resignation of member Scott Bouch with regret.
2. Council appointed member Vance McLaughlin to the position of roadmaster.
3. Council accepted a donation from President Linda Myers of an ornamental tree to be planted at the borough building.
4. Council changed the date of the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup garbage pickup it is sponsoring to Saturday, May 2 because of COVID-19 restrictions and reminded residents the date of the general election primary has been changed to Tuesday, June 2.
Council’s next meeting is Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.