Mahaffey council meets
MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Borough Council met Monday in the municipal building’s equipment room. All attending the meeting practiced social distancing in the space that is larger than the borough’s office. Those attending also wore masks, Secretary Sally Long reported.
Highlights from the meeting include:
1. Council adopted a declaration of disaster emergency for the borough.
2. Council approved contacting the state Department of Transportation about several trees on West Main Street that need to be taken down and removed.
3. Council reported new American flags have been ordered to display throughout the borough. Councilman Frank Sherwood reported the flags may be delayed in arriving before Memorial Day because the warehouse where they are being shipped from is not currently working because of coronavirus.
4. Council authorized the sale of property on Railroad Street with all costs incurred to be paid by the purchaser.
CKG Authority cancels meeting
FRENCHVILLE — Covington, Karthaus, Girard Area Authority’s meeting for April 21 was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Board members will discuss what is necessary over the phone. All bills were paid up to date.
Water line flushing will occur sometime in May. The dates will be listed in The Progress. The next regular meeting is scheduled for May 19 at 7 p.m. at 777 Frenchville Rd., Frenchville.