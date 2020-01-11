Jordan Township Supervisors
ANSONVILLE — At its recent business meeting, Jordan Township Supervisors approved the following items:
1. The state Department of Transportation exam payment for employees to be paid from the general fund.
2. Tabling a request from the Glen Hope Volunteer Fire Co for a donation from the township. A decision on the amount will be made at the next meeting,
3. Chairman Roger Kritzer reported he contacted Hess & Fisher Inc. regarding a sewage complaint received Dec. 3. The sewage enforcement officer told him a notice of the findings would be hand-delivered.
4. The purchase of five loads each of 2RC limestone 2A limestone.
5. Accepting a one-year fire protection contract with Irvona Volunteer Fire Co. in the amount of $2,000.
The supervisors’ next meeting is Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.
New Washington Council
NEW WASHINGTON — Linda Myers will continue to lead New Washington Borough Council assisted by Randy Chilcote.
The two were re-elected president and vice president, respectively, at Monday’s reorganizational meeting according to Secretary Stephanie Marshall.
Vance McLaughlin and Chilcote who were elected to council in the November General Election received the oath of office.
Members approved Donna Little continuing as tax collector; Heather Bozovich, solicitor; Marshall, secretary/treasurer; and Northwest Bank and S&T Bank, depositories.
At the business meeting that followed, council accepted the resignation, with regret, of Mayor Wayne “Jack” Myers, effective immediately. Edward Hugill was appointed to fill the position.
Council set its meeting schedule for the year as the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. with the exception of March when the meeting will be held March 12. All meetings will be held at the municipal building located at 58 Front St., Mahaffey.