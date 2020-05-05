Emergency declaration remains in Jordan Township
ANSONVILLE — Jordan Township Supervisors met Monday. All guidelines for social distancing associated with slowing the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus were observed.
During the meeting, it was noted municipal disaster emergency declaration remains in effect in the township. Supervisors announced they had inquired with township employees whether there was any need for additional equipment to allow them to conform to COVID-19 guidelines. The township will also inquire about the availability of a COVID allocation for 2020.
The supervisors’ next meeting is Monday, June 1 at 7 p.m. at the township building, Ansonville.
Woodward Township business continues amidst pandemic
HOUTZDALE — Supervisors at their May 4 meeting discussed numerous items of old and new business.
An illegal dumping site on Mease Road was investigated and will be monitored according to a letter received from Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority.
In new business, the township will follow the county’s decision to change the delinquent period for property taxes.
Roads for improvement this year will be Blackburn, Third Street and North Railroad Street. A motion to advertise reading of bids will be June 1 at 4 p.m. Bids will be accepted until June 1 at 4 p.m.
William Kephart Logging road bonding of Grange Avenue and Crystal Lake, as well as timber harvesting on Clair Smeal’s property was approved.
The county asked if the township would like its recycle bins replaced, as the authority is working out a schedule with Centre County. Supervisors approved the recycle bins to be replaced.
In old business, the code enforcement officer will contact a resident about complaints about chickens, turkeys, dogs and horses loose and roaming along West Hannah Street. There was also a complaint received about beavers in Whiteside. Supervisors are working with the state Game Commission about the beaver issue.
Future meetings will be held using Zoom until the crisis is resolved and social distancing is eliminated.
Ferguson Township supports river trail grant application
KERRMOOR — Ferguson Township Supervisors met recently and signed a support letter for Visit Clearfield County regarding a river trail grant for which the authority is applying.
Supervisors also signed a resolution to extend the deadline for property tax collection on Oct. 30. This is due to the hardship many residents are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The next meeting is scheduled June 1 at 7 p.m.
Penn Township supervisors extend property tax deadline
STRONACH — Penn Township Supervisors on Tuesday extended the face value payment deadlines for 2020 property taxes.
With a unanimous vote, the board approved a resolution that gives township property owners until Oct. 30 to pay their taxes without incurring a late penalty.
The supervisors also authorized submitting an application for $4,617. 31 in Clearfield County Aid. The board plans to utilize the funds for road repair and maintenance by purchasing salt, stone and cold patch material.