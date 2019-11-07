Penn Twp. approves proposed budget
STRONACH — Penn Township Supervisors approved the proposed 2020 budget with no tax increase at Tuesday’s meeting.
The general fund’s spending plan projects income of $514,542 and operating costs of $560,705. The state road fund has revenue of $149,575 and expenditures of $159,680. Both spendings plans will be balanced with funds carried over from the current year.
The budget will be available for inspection by appointment. Township residents who want to review the documents should call the township office at 236-2300 to schedule a day and time.
The supervisors also heard the October report from animal control Officer Tom Shaffer. Shaffer reported he had three calls, two for stray dogs and one written warning was issued for a loose dog.
The supervisors also reviewed and approved Chairman Robert Newpher signing subdivisions for William McFadden on Knob Farm Road and Adam and Justin McGary on state Route 729.
The next meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. at the municipal building in Stronach.
Bradford Township meets
WOODLAND — Bradford Township Supervisors met on Monday, Nov. 4 at the township office.
Supervisors approved a motion on the resolution for a Multimodal Transportation Grant from the state Department of Transportation.
Officials also took other action including approving appointments to the planning commission as well as several subdivisions.
Also approved was the proposed 2020 budget. The proposed budget will be available for inspection before being adopted at the December meeting.
Wallaceton Borough approves 2020 budget
WALLACETON — Borough Council at their recent monthly meeting tonight reminded residents to make sure their 911 address on their homes are visible from the street.
Council approved the 2020 budget with no tax increase.
Wallaceton Boggs Municipal Authority still has a vacant seat. Anyone interested should send a letter of interest to the borough at wallacetonboro@yahoo.com.
The next monthly meeting will be held Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
Ferguson Twp. signs fire protection contract
KERRMOOR — Ferguson Townshi Supervisors on Monday signed the 2019-20 Fire Protection Contract for the Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey with a fee of $3,583.
The township is applying for a Mulitmodal Transportation Fund grant through PennDOT to pave a portion of Ross Road and McGee Road.
Donald Sheeder attended the sewage meeting and updated supervisors about a concern of septic companies taking advantage of residents by telling them additional things that need to be done to their septic — all things need to be approved by the sewage enforcement officer.
Supervisors approved the proposed 2020 budget. Next meeting is Dec. 2, 2019 at 7 p.m.
Ramey Borough council advertises budget
RAMEY — At their Nov. 4 meeting, the Ramey Borough council voted to advertise the 2020 Ramey Borough budget. General fund revenue is expected to be $166,840; General fund expenditures, $166840; and Liquid fuels expenditures, $63,000. Millage rate will remain at 3.0 mills, and there will be no tax increase.
The council is also advertising for a part-time snow removal worker. Applicants must be able to operate a t-tag plow, and skid steer. Driver must have a clean driving record. Wages will be determined by experience. If interested, please contact a council member or send information to Ramey Borough Council, PO Box 103, Ramey.