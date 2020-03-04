Jordan Township
ANSONVILLE — Jordan Township Supervisors met Monday. The following are highlights from the meeting as reported by Secretary Don Wharton.
1. The supervisors accepted the 2019 municipal audit from the Jordan Township Board of Auditors. There were no findings or irregularities in the records, the board noted.
2. The township’s 550 truck was repaired by Murray Ford under the truck’s warranty.
The supervisors’ next meeting is Monday, April 6 at 7 p.m. at the township building, Ansonville.
Knox Township
NEW MILLPORT — Knox Township Supervisors held their regular scheduled meeting and discussed general business on Monday.
Supervisors are discussing options for additional security for the fuel tank due to last month’s theft.
The next meeting will be held April 6.