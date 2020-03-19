Local municipal government offices are doing their best to comply with guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus while continuing to serve residents and conduct day-to-day operations required to keep municipalities functioning.
The municipal representatives The Progress spoke to stressed they are making determinations about office openings daily based on directives and information provided by state and federal officials and agencies. They also requested residents who need information or permits from municipal offices should call the offices first before coming in.
Clearfield Borough Manager Leslie Stott said the doors of the Clearfield Borough building are posted asking residents and visitors not go beyond the lobby of the borough’s municipal building.
“We are restricting access to the main part of the building,” she said.
Residents who wish to submit municipal tax payments are asked to place them in an envelope and place them in the drop-off box located in the building’s lobby, she said.
Stott said there are daily meetings of department heads.
“The street crew continues to work,” Stott said. “The wastewater and water systems still need to operate. We need to be here to take care of things for borough residents.”
Curwensville Borough Secretary Terri Bracken said the borough has limited access to the municipal building. Currently the borough’s office is maintaining its regular business hours but that could change in the future depending on state and federal requirements. Bracken said the borough has placed hand sanitizer dispensers at both entrances to the municipal building. Residents who want to conduct business that can wait are asked to exercise patience through the current 10-day social distancing period that is underway, Bracken said.
Council is also determining how it will conduct business meetings.
“We are taking it day-by-day,” Bracken explained.
Coalport Borough’s office is also currently observing normal business hours.
“We want to be available to residents who may have a need that said we are following steps Gov. (Tom) Wolf laid out,” Council President Barby Trent explained.
She asked residents not just show up at the borough’s office.
“Please call first. We will try to conduct any business we can by phone,” Trent noted.
Trent said if necessary, council may call an emergency meeting, “if it feels the need.”
Philipsburg Borough’s Secretary Shelley Walstrom said the borough has closed its front office to the public.
“There is no face-to-face contact at this time,” Walstrom said.
Residents who need to access the office are asked to call ahead. Walstrom said provisions to pay ticket fines, wastewater bills or taxes have been put into place.
“There is a drop-off box at the borough office,” Walstrom said. “People can also pay their bills online or through their bank. They can also mail their payments in.”
Burnside Borough’s Secretary Suzanne Koziel also requested residents who need to conduct business with the borough to call before they come in. She noted there is a drop-off box at the entrance to the Burnside Community Center where residents may leave their wastewater and water bill payments.
Rush Township submitted a statement to The Progress noting the municipal building is closed, beginning Wednesday, March 17 for the next 14 days.
“All township business, during this time, can be addressed by email or by telephone at 342-0514, an answering service is provided,” the statement read.
Sewer bill payments may be mailed or placed in an envelope and put into the mail drop slot on the entrance to the meeting room at the municipal building. The township’s tax collector’s office is closed. Payments should be mailed or placed in the drop slot at 473 S. Centre St., Philipsburg.
Building and zoning forms are available at the township’s website, www.rushtownship.com under the link for forms. Completed forms and payments should be mailed to the township at P.O. Box 152, Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Forms will be transmitted by email once payment is received. Questions regarding the form or fees should be addressed by emailing zoning Officer Michelle Merrow at michelle@alderrun.com or calling her at 339-6998.
Houtzdale Borough issued a statement as the borough has closed its office to visitors however the office would continue to maintain regular hours. Residents who need to contact the office are asked to call 378-7676 or email houtzdaleboro@gmail.com.