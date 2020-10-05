AUSTIN — Although the annual First Fork Festival has been moved to a virtual venue this year due to COVID-19, Sinnemahoning State Park is still offering a line-up of live interpretive walks, educational talks, and demonstrations on Saturday, Oct. 10.
The programs include:
Fall bird walk, 9-11 a.m., Join local birding enthusiast, Mark Johnson, as he searches for birds of autumn in the forest and fields of Sinnemahoning State Park. Beginner birders, as well as experts and those in-between are welcome. Walk will cover one to two miles over uneven terrain. Group size is limited. Pre-registration is required. Participants should meet outdoors in front of the Wildlife Center.
Blacksmith demonstration, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Robbie Ickes will demonstrate iron forging techniques that blacksmiths used during the early days of the First Fork Valley settlement. The iron will glow and the water will sizzle as Ickes hand-fashions various items over the hot flames. Program will be held outdoors near Pavilion No. 2 at the 40 Maples Day Use Area.
The Pennsylvania Bucktails will offer two sessions at 10:30-11:15 a.m. and 1:00-1:45 p.m. Learn the fascinating history of the Pennsylvania Bucktails, the unit that was formed from the woodsmen, loggers, and rafters of northern Pennsylvania and became the most famous Pennsylvania regiment of the American Civil War. Group size is limited; pre-registration is required. Participants should meet at Pavilion No. 1 at the 40 Maples Day Use Area.
Fall wildflower walk, 2-3:15 p.m. Participants will enjoy a leisurely walk in the cool fall air as we take a closer look at the wildflowers that add color to the landscape with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry botanist, Chris Firestone. The walk will cover approximately one mile over fairly-level terrain. Group size is limited. Pre-registration is required. Meet outdoors in front of the Wildlife Center.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, programs at Sinnemahoning State Park will be held outdoors, require social distancing, and require the use of face masks. Program group size is limited. Pre-registration for programs is required.
To pre-register for a program, or for more information, visit DCNR’s calendar of events http://events.dcnr.pa.gov. Those that need assistance with online registration, should call the park office 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
Those that need accommodations to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.
In addition to the live programs, the virtual” First Fork Festival Arts and Crafts Show will be held online, weekend of Oct. 10-11. A select number of vendors will be participating, displaying and selling high quality art and local handcrafted items online. For additional information visit the Sinnemahoning State Park page for more information.