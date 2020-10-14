CURWENSVILLE — A multiphasic blood testing will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 at St. Timothy Catholic Church’s parish hall, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville. Testing will be done from 7-10 a.m.
The cost is $45 for multiphasic/wellness blood test that includes a chemistry and lipid profile and a complete blood count. Additional tests are available at an added cost. Most health insurance is accepted with a prescription from a participant’s doctor, although UPMC insurance is not accepted. Participants should fast from food and alcoholic beverages for 10 hours to receive best results. The event is sponsored by the Curwensville Area Revitalization Entity formerly the Curwensville Blueprints Community.