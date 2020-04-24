TROUTVILLE — Even during times of uncertainty caused by COVID-19, farmers are continuing their work to provide food, fiber and fuel for local communities, and around the country.
That work will soon become much more visible to those traveling roads throughout Clearfield County as farmers begin to move large pieces of farm equipment needed for the spring planting season.
Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, the Clearfield County Farm Bureau and both organizations partners in state government, are encouraging motorists to be cautious as part of Rural Roads Safety Week that concludes today.
Each spring, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau partners with the state Departments of Transportation and Agriculture and the state police to spread the message of staying safe on rural roads during the height of the spring planting season.
“Drivers need to keep up their guard not only during the spring planting season but throughout the growing and harvesting seasons by reducing their vehicle’s speed and being more aware of other motorists,” Clearfield Country Farm Bureau Member Mike Kennis Jr. said. “We believe accidents can be prevented if farmers and motorists look out for each other when traveling on rural roads. If motorists hear our message and following safe driving tips, costly accidents can be avoided and lives will be saved.”
“Farmers watch out for the public when they are moving equipment. In turn they are asking the public to watch out for them. If drivers come upon farm equipment they should slow down and give tractors and other equipment plenty of space. When we all drive smart, and with caution, we can prevent accidents,” said Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Rick Ebert.
While the number of drivers on the road has significantly diminished as a result of stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19, it is still vitally important to remind the public that farmers will be out on the road. By using caution and commonsense when approaching slow-moving equipment, costly accidents can be avoided.
“Unnecessary travel is discouraged as we try to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, however, we understand that some trips are necessary,” said PennDOT Executive Deputy Secretary George McAuley. “When residents need to go out, they should be careful on the roadways, especially rural roads this time of year. With farmers out preparing their fields for this year’s crop, large farm equipment may be just around the next bend. Please, slow down and be safe on rural roads.”
Crash data for 2019 is not yet available, but in 2018, there were 94 crashes on rural roads involving farm equipment, resulting in eight fatalities. “Drivers traveling on rural roads encounter different hazards from those traveling on the interstates,” said PSP Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick. “If you must travel for essential items or needs, slow down, be prepared to encounter large machinery and remember to always buckle up.”
Farm equipment can legally be operated on roadways, but farmers are required to follow certain safety guidelines depending on the size of equipment moved. All farm equipment that travels at speeds less than 25-miles-per-hour are required to have a “Slow Moving Vehicle” emblem on the back of the equipment.
“Operating large farm equipment is fundamentally different than driving a motor vehicle. Some of the equipment has large blind spots and when pulling equipment, it is often difficult to see other vehicles following closely behind. Farmers make sure to watch out for motorists, and we hope that they do the same for us,” added Ebert.
“Farmers have a job to do just like everyone else does. We try to be as safe as we can when we are sharing the road but we are asking drivers to be patient with us and when the time is right that we can do so safely, we will let you go by,” Kennis Jr. said.