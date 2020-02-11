FRENCHVILLE — The 29th annual Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Club’s coyote hunt will be held Friday, Feb. 21, beginning at 12:01 a.m. through Sunday, Feb. 23.
Coyotes must be hunted during the scheduled days and times of the hunt.
Participants who want to register for the hunt must be a 2020 member of the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Club and pay a registration fee of $12 per participant. The only opportunity to register for the hunt is at the clubhouse on Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 20 from noon to 11:59 p.m. No registrations will be accepted after the start of the hunt. No mail-in registrations will be accepted at this time.
Memberships and coyote hunt registrations may be purchased at the same time. Participants registered for the hunt must possess a current valid hunting or fur-takers license. The license will be checked when participants bring the coyotes to be weighed. The deadline for animals to be weighed is Sunday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m.
Additional information is on the club’s website, www.mosqcreek.com.