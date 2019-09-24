FRENCHVILLE — Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association’s national hunting and fishing event will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 at the club’s grounds in Frenchville.
Tickets for youth, age infant to 17, and junior, age 18-20, are a donation of $5 each. Youth and junior tickets include food, water, and association membership. Adult tickets, those age 21 and older, are a donation of $10 each and include food, water soda and entry into a drawing for 14 individual cash prizes totaling $5,700.
There will be no take-outs available for food. Those attending need not be a member of the association. Tickets will be resubmitted for all drawings.
A kid’s fishing derby will start the day with registration from 8-9 a.m. Fishing for kids age infant to 17 will be held from 9-11 a.m. The club pond will be stocked for the derby. Prizes will be awarded.
Once the derby has finished, children age infant to 15 ad adults, age 60 and older may fish but they must be current members of the association.
Other events scheduled include a pistol shoot at 9 a.m., rimfire shoot at 10 a.m., rifle shoot at 11 a.m. and trap at noon. Ham and bean soup and beverages will be served at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon.
Senior memberships for the association will be available for purchase at a cost of $15 each. Fish bowl tickets will be will also be available along with the association’s raffle tickets.
Mosquito Creek buttons are available at a donation of $5 each. Funds raised through button purchases will benefit 2020 youth activities.
Additional information about the event and any of the association’s events is published on its website, www.mosqcreek.com.