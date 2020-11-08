Twenty-two high school football players from seven Clearfield County schools were applauded Sunday for their efforts in raising nearly $10,000 for the American Cancer Society.
Moshannon Valley High School’s Michael Kephart was named 2020 Mr. Gridiron for raising $2,101. DuBois Area High School’s Bobby Kennis was first runner-up. Kennis collected $1,437. Second runner-up was West Branch High School’s Noah Hoffner. Hoffner accumulated $758.
This is the 30th year for ACS’s Mr. Gridiron banquet and awards ceremony. The event was held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post 1785 of Clearfield to allow those attending with space to be socially distant.
ACS Senior Community Manager Susan Babik thanked the players for their dedication to raising monies that will fund cancer research, education and programs in a year when so many other fundraising activities had to be scrapped to slow the spread of COVID-19. She said the funds garnered through Mr. Gridiron will help much-needed cancer treatment and prevention research to continue.
“For more than 100 years, ACS has led the way to transform cancer from deadly to preventable with the objective of finding and funding cures through research. ACS has played a role in nearly every major cancer research breakthrough in the last century and funded the work of 49 investigators who went on to win the Nobel Prize.
“Growth in the knowledge of cancer has led to remarkable progress in cancer prevention, early detection and treatment. Scientists have learned more about cancer in the last two decades than had been learned in all the centuries proceeding. During the 1970s, approximately one in four people diagnosed with cancer could expect to live 10 years. Now one in two will reach that important 10-year mark. This advancement is due to research-led advances in tests and treatment bringing improved diagnosis and better therapies.
“2020 has been a tough and difficult year for everyone. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended lives and plans…ACS is no exception. Projected revenue for the year has declined by a third…Each year ACS invests $100 million in new research. The end of cancer begins with research. Research can often take years to come to fruition. A cancer breakthrough begins perhaps 10 to 20 years earlier. If research is disrupted today it may mean lives lost tomorrow,” Babik said.
Speakers were ACS Voices of Hope Joe and Roben Daghir of Ridgway. Both were diagnosed with cancer. Roben had breast cancer and Joe, colon cancer.
Joe said, “Treatments we both endured were possible from funds raised by groups of individuals like yourselves that were funneled into research. The U.S. government has cut funding through the years so it is crucial that citizens and groups continue to raise funds so that lives can continue to be saved.
“Players you have continued to learn team play. Survivors also have to learn team play. Treatment, doctors and nurses serve as our fellow players and the cheerleaders are our families and community,” he said.
Mr. Gridiron participants include: Clearfield Area High School — Nick Domico, Zane Inguagiato and Jake Lezzer; Curwensville Area High School — Michael Lezzer, Jayce Witherite and Curtis Caldwell; DuBois Area High School — Dale Kot and Chandler Ho; Glendale High School — Garret Misiura, Colt Bickford and Baine Seilhamer; Moshannon Valley High School — Aaron Wonderling and Jayden Coder; Philipsburg-Osceola High School — Aaron Depto, Ryan Whitehead and Parker Moore; and West Branch Area High School — Camden Kopchik, Kyle Moore and Will Herring.