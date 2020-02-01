HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School District will host a public meeting Thursday, Feb. 13 concerning student school attendance. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the high school auditorium.
District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger told The Progress the district has scheduled a student attendance town hall meeting in response to being designated by the state Department of Education for targeted school improvement.
Moshannon Valley School District was identified by PDE as having an issue with school attendance in one of the subgroups designated by the state System of School Assessment. The district must formulate a plan of action to address the problem.
School safety is likely not the cause of the problem as more than 95 percent of the district’s junior high and high school students report feeling safe on school property and inside the school’s restrooms, halls, locker rooms and classrooms in results from the PDE’s School Climate Survey taken by 358 students in grades kindergarten through 12.
“During the 2018-2019 school year, the high school regular attendance rate was 76 percent lower than the state-wide average of 86 percent and the state’s goal for schools of 94 percent. In our elementary school, the regular attendance rate was much stronger at 91 percent. In addition, more than 16 percent of students grades kindergarten to 12 missed more than 10 percent of the school year and are identified by the state as chronically absent,” Dr. Zesiger said.
State and county officials will be attending the meeting to hear from residents and discuss the issue, he said.
“The event will have state Sen. Wayne Langerholc who serves as the Senate’s education chairman, state Rep. Tom Sankey, District Magisterial Judge Jim Glass, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, and representatives from Clearfield County Child and Youth Services present to engage in dialogue. Attendance issues are not just significant to Moshannon Valley, but the targeted school improvement designation has brought the issue to the forefront and these officials are interested in hearing and contributing information to the supports that are needed,” he explained.
The district chose to host a town hall meeting in an effort to get its families to contribute to formulating a solution.
“While there are other aspects of school improvement designation including an academic and a college and career readiness component, those are more easily addressed by the school’s staff, school board, curricular programs and other means. Attendance is difficult for the district to solve on its own. To move the district’s attendance in the right direction we need the cooperation of parents, guardians, and families because the district cannot make students come to school. We can enforce laws and involve the court system, but at the end of the day, we need students to want to come to school and we need parents to make sure students come to school. Therefore, the public meeting is really the only option to try to engage families in the process,” he explained.
During the meeting there will be a discussion about the school’s targeted issue designation, a review of changes in the compulsory school attendance law, an examination of Moshannon Valley’s attendance and trend data and information concerning how CYS and the local district magisterial court will address attendance issues. Each presentation is expected to last approximately 10-15 minutes with an opportunity for residents to ask questions following each presentation.
Dr. Zesiger said he is encouraging all district residents — especially families with students — to attend.
“With both the targeted issue designation, and the changes to compulsory attendance moving from mandatory age 8-16 to age 6-18 soon, the topic will affect families of students in both the elementary and secondary buildings,” Dr. Zesiger said. “We welcome any family in the school district to participate. The district’s position is it is not interested in punishing those who do not attend school, we want students to want to attend, we want parents to have their students attend school. The district also wants students to be on time every day and is interested in how it can better support families but clearly, we have to follow the law.”
Dr. Zesiger said the district hopes to use the information presented at the meeting to come up with a solution to resolve the issue.
“The goal is to find out ways to encourage students and families to attend more regularly, identify barriers to attendance, and let the community know what is going on with regard to attendance in the school district,” he said.