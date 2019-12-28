HOUTZDALE — A group of student artists from Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School recently wrapped up a project celebrating the borough’s abundant history of in advance of Houtzdale’s anniversary.
Next year the borough will celebrate a monumental event — its sesquicentennial, or 150 years since it was incorporated.
A group, the Houtzdale Revitalization Committee, formed earlier this year to help create a downtown, welcoming to all, while preserving the borough’s historical integrity and heritage. It invited the nearby high school art students to volunteer to create a mural commemorating monumental events from the borough’s rich past.
“The Houtzdale Revitalization Association originally planned to ask Moshannon Valley art students to paint the windows of the former Sahlaney’s Furniture store and the old bank building with Christmas theme pictures to brighten up main street for the holiday season. However, as discussions focused on the upcoming 150th anniversary of Houtzdale, the group agreed that it would be best to have paintings celebrating the 150 year anniversary of Houtzdale,” Committee Member Elsie Harchak told The Progress.
The committee contacted Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School’s art Instructor Brandie Kephart and requested student’s assistance on the project, which was to be done on the windows of the two Main Street buildings. The works of art will remain in place through the fall of next year.
Kephart said, “Several of my students headed the project and came up with the design plans. Students Bridget Pedmo and Tabitha Gallagher were in charge of the Sahlaney’s building and took a historical approach through the use of old photographs of Houtzdale and the surrounding areas. Student Jenna Bowman took charge of the old bank structure. Her focus was the history of Houtzdale and the remains of the foundations in which Houtzdale was built upon. With the help of 30 sophomores and juniors, we were able to make the plans of these three girls come to fruition.”
She reported playing only a small role in the project by choosing several students to create the design and delegate the work among participants and arranging transportation and permission to participate from the school district’s administration.
Pedmo, Gallaher and Bowman told The Progress about the motivation for the design.
“As a collective, we decided to use Houtzdale’s history as our inspiration for the project. Jenna Bowman was in charge of the Rails to Trails mural. She wanted to show how both nature and the community reclaimed the railroad. Tabitha Gallaher and Bridget Pedmo lead the Polaroid paintings. We wanted to represent the people of Houtzdale and the memories they share,” they said.
Pedmo, Gallaher and Bowman said the work took two days to complete using acrylic paints and brushes. “The entire project was a wonderful experience that we are immensely proud of. None of it could’ve been done with our art teacher, Mrs. Kephart. We appreciate her giving us the opportunity to express our art on such a public scale,” they said.
Kephart said she is extremely pleased with the students and their work. “This was a large scale project that these students executed smoothly and successfully and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” she explained.
Harchak reported the committee is also happy with the completed murals. “The members of the Houtzdale Revitalization Association couldn’t be more pleased with the results. One of our committee members who works nearby at First Commonwealth Bank, stated many customers have commented how nice the windows look. The Association plans additional projects to continue to promote downtown Houtzdale. President Josh Berndt stated positive things are happening in Houtzdale and the committee wants to keep the ball rolling forward. The group is always looking to welcome new members. Anyone who is interested in joining the Houtzdale Revitalization Association can contact any of the officers, President Josh Berndt, Vice President Tonia Saupp-Burley or Secretary Elsie Harchak through The Houtzdale Revitalization Association’s Facebook page,” Harchak said.