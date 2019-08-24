HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School District’s Collaboration Center is officially ready for use. When high school students return to class on Tuesday, Aug. 27, they will find a modern, colorful, flexible workspace just waiting for their imagination and skills to put it to use.
The Collaboration Center was put into service during a ceremony Thursday evening held prior to the district’s Back to School night.
The space, that formerly housed the high school library, now includes room for student and professional development collaborative and small group instruction spaces in addition to the traditional library setting. There is also a conference room to be used for staff training and board meetings.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said school board initiated the project in August 2017 after speaking with one of its student representative about whether she utilized the high school library.
“A board member asked our student representative what she thought about the high school library. Without preparation and completely unplanned, she answered, ‘I don’t know. I never go in the library, there’s not much there to help me.’ Two years later we are providing a space that will help our students – the Collaboration Center,” he said.
The Collaboration Center is technology-focused. It has five zones that can be used be used cooperatively by any-size group. All furniture in the space is on wheels so that it can be moved to around the space. Some of the furniture includes interactive white boards that allows ideas to be jotted down, reworked or expanded. There is also secure charging locker that allow devices to be powered up and areas that allow laptop computers to be plugged in and the data shown on a larger screen. There is also a dedicated space for the school’s breakfast cart, the Collaborative Cafe.
Directors budgeted $389,630 for the project. The total cost came in at approximately $20,000 less at $369,800.
Student Madison O’Donnell said she can’t wait to begin using the facilities.
“The furniture, the technology, the whole thing is amazing,” O’Donnell said, adding, “I’m looking forward to using the advanced technology in an inviting environment. As I prepare for college, this is going to be a comfortable space to do research whether I am part of a group or by myself.”
Librarian Jamie Wagner, who served on the planning committee, said the space is “indescribable.”
“We are here to raise digital citizens. We couldn’t raise them in the library we had before. The Collaborative Center is definitely going to help prepare them to move past the doors of Moshannon Valley. It’s a place that students will want to be in and work in. We wanted a place that’s interactive. This room can interact with them,” Wagner explained.
Social studies Instructor Darin Ricciotti said he believes his students will be very anxious to start using the Collaborative Center.
“This will allow multiple teachers to bring their students in to interact within the space,” Ricciotti said. “This is exactly what education is today.”
Technology Coordinator Ryan Skorma said many visions were incorporated into a single space.
“We incorporated a lot of ideas provided by everyone involved in the project,” Skorma said. “Meeting after meeting was held with everyone expressing their ideas at those meetings. Now many of those ideas have become a reality. This space is technology focused and is a place I would want to visit if I was a high school student.”
Dr. Zesiger thanked all who served on the committee to develop the vision for the Collaboration Center. They are high school Principal Kris Albright; Ricciotti; board Director Ruth Saupp; high school Instructor Michael Simone; maintenance Director Jeff Sherkel; Skorma; Wagner; and district Business Manager Elsie Harchak.
He also expressed his gratitude to Jerry Bankovich of KTH Architects, DuBois; project architect, Chris Perez; Brittany Thomas of Corbett Furniture, who served as the interior designer for the center; students who shared their ideas and thoughts; and members of the school board for their support of the project.