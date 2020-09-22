HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board conducted a number of items of business that addressed district personnel at Monday’s meeting.
The board extended an incentive for professional staff employees for the 2020-21 school year. All district staff who are members of the Moshannon Valley Education Association and are not absent on Fridays during the school year will receive a $250 bonus at the conclusion of the school year.
District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger reported the incentive worked very well during the 2019-20 school year with few instructors taking Fridays off. He told the board the district has difficulty securing substitute instructors on Fridays and the incentive helped cut down on the need to find replacement teachers.
The board accepted resignations from secondary science teacher Michael Simone, personal care Aide Minnie Socash, full-time cafeteria employee Jeannette Smeal, assistant varsity girl’s basketball coach Melanie Dotts, assistant junior high boy’s basketball coach Patrick Rothdeutsch and assistant varsity boy’s basketball coach Ryan Cornelius.
Offers of employment were authorized by the board to be extended to Denise Kephart as a 12-month high school secretary and Carrie Reams as a full-time cafeteria employee. Both will receive salaries and benefits in accordance to the bargaining agreements with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union.
Directors appointed assistant Principal Darin Ricciotti to serve as the district’s truancy, attendance and discipline officers.
A memorandum of understanding was approved by the board and the support staff union for a part-time library classroom assistant for the Collaboration Center during after school hours.
Directors gave permission for the district to advertise for a business manager, a secondary science instructor, a full-time cafeteria employee, classroom assistant, a personal care aide, a varsity girl’s basketball assistant coach, a varsity boy’s basketball assistant coach and a junior high boy’s basketball assistant coach.