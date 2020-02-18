HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board began preparing to fund the 2020-21 school year by working on a draft of the district’s budget, which could be affected by a proposed building project.
Business Manager Elsie Harchak reviewed income the district expects to receive next year.
“The current estimated budget is $15,273,227. It includes local income of $3,998,137; state funding of $10,834,090; and $441,000 in federal funding,” she explained.
The district has a fund balance of just over $8 million. Of that sum, $1,544,265 is unassigned. The district has allocated $3,425,631 for expenses including health insurance, retirement and energy costs and $3,112,684 for building projects.
The board is considering constructing an addition that would contain a second elementary gymnasium and cafeteria. Harchak said if the board moves forward with finishing the project, it is expected to cost just over $3 million with $2 million of the amount to be financed with a loan from Kish Bank.
If the board approves continuing with the addition, Harchak said 3 mills would be added property taxes over a two-year period to cover the cost of the interest on the loan.
The budget is 1.5 percent higher than the spending plan adopted for the 2019-20 school year. That budget had income of $15,037,714 and expenses of $15,417,929. The deficit was balanced using a withdrawal from the district’s fund balance and monies carried over from the previous school year.
Harchak said the state School Board’s Association has presented information about Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget.
“The governor’s budget contains some major charter school reform which we hope will be passed. In 2018-19, Moshannon Valley spent $371,000 on charter and cyber schools tuition. This year we are estimated to spend $250,000 on those costs,” Harchak said.
The school district pays $11,717 for each regular education student who attends cyber or charter schools and $23,698 for each special needs student that attends, she noted.
There are a number of positive aspects in Gov. Wolf’s budget and several concerns, Harchak noted. Among the favorable items are the increases in basic education and special education funding and proposed reforms to the way public school districts fund student tuitions for cyber and charter schools.
Of concern is the projected increase in minimum wage to $12 per hour, the hike in minimum salaries for starting instructors, new criteria for student attendance to calculate basic education funding, increased special education costs and underfunded transportation subsidy, Harchak said.
The board’s finance committee will look at the district’s expected costs for the next school year including expenses for the building, technology, maintenance and capital projects at its March meeting. Harchak said she believes, based on current calculations for next year’s spending plan, the budget would contain an approximately $500,000 deficit created through costs for several one-time expenditures. Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger agreed, stating he believes the shortfall will be between $450,000-$525,000.