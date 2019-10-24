HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board approved a number of personnel matters at Monday’s meeting. They include:
1. The board accepted the resignation of Derrik Eckenrode as the head coach for boy’s varsity basketball.
2. The board authorized the transfer of Justin Rydbom to head varsity coach for boy’s basketball. His salary will be set in accordance with the Moshannon Valley Education Association’s collective bargaining agreement. His previous position as assistant coach for boy’s varsity basketball will be advertised.
3. The board hired Jillian Kane as the head varsity coach for girl’s basketball. Her salary will be set in accordance with the MVEA’s collective bargaining agreement.
4. The board approved extending an offer of employment to Jeff Bubb to serve as assistant junior high girl’s basketball coach; Kevin Howard as head junior high boy’s basketball coach; and Jason Shoff as head junior high wrestling coach. Each of their salaries will be set in accordance with the MVEA’s collective bargaining agreement.
5. The board hired Erin Hall and Wendy Payne to serve as co-coaches for the district’s indoor bocce team. The two will share a stipend of $1,000 that will be paid to the school district through grant funding and a connection between a the state Interscholastic Athletic Association and Special Olympics.
6. The board appointed Laura Mihalko as elementary teacher chairwoman for kindergarten through second grade, title reading, library and special education; and Rhonda Rizzo as elementary teacher chairwoman for third grade through sixth grade, music, art, computer and physical education. The salaries for each position is in accordance with the MVEA’s collective bargaining agreement.