HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board approved numerous items dealing with personnel at Monday’s meeting.
1. The board ratified a five-year contract for District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger. The pact begins July 1, 2020 and concludes June 30, 2025. The contract was first accepted by the board at its March meeting.
Dr. Zesiger has worked for the school district for seven years. He came to the district in 2012 to work as the assistant high school principal. He was then promoted to principal – a position he served in for four years. He has been superintendent of schools for four years.
Dr. Zesiger said in an interview with The Progress that his salary for the first year of the contract is $122,000. The agreement provides for three percent increases to his salary for each of the remaining four years.
“I am really excited to continue as superintendent. This district has a story to tell and its not done year. I am looking forward to seeing how it develops,” Dr. Zesiger told The Progress.
2. The board accepted the resignation of elementary teacher Rebecca Dougherty, effective Aug. 6, and elementary Art Instructor Bethany Brown, effective Aug. 5. The board approved advertising for an art teacher.
3. The board accepted the resignations of Chandler DeLattre as assistant junior high boys basketball coach and wrestling clock operator; and George Pedmo Jr., assistant junior high softball coach.
4. The board approved the transfer of Pat Rothdeutsch from head coach junior high boys basketball to assistant coach junior high boys basketball; and James Stodart Sr., currently assistant coach junior high girls basketball to head coach girl’s junior high basketball.
5. The board approved advertising for a head coach for junior high boys basketball, assistant coach for junior high girl’s basketball, assistant coach for junior high softball and athletic worker, wrestling clock operator.