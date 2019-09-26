HOUTZDALE — It’s been more than two years since a unified school day was proposed for students in the Moshannon Valley School District. Since that time, several feasibility studies have been conducted on student instruction, transportation, athletics and student safety in regards to the plan.
Last night, the findings from those studies and a proposed plan for consolidating starting and ending times for the school day were rolled out for district residents. Approximately 40 residents attended the meeting in the auditorium.
District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger conducted the meeting. A panel of district representatives were in attendance to answer individual questions. They included Directors Don Wonderling, Ruth Saupp, Nathan Dotts, Kris Bacher and Stacey Williams; elementary Principal Tracie Tomasko; high school Principal Kris Albright; Business Manager Elsie Harchak; district Athletic Director Tom Webb; district busing company Fullington representative Tom Killion.
Dr. Zesiger said the proposed plan would set new hours for the school day as 8:10 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. for all students. He said the plan would have high school students attending school about 30 minutes later than they currently do and elementary school students would be dismissed 25 minutes earlier than they currently are.
The tentative information has been presented to both St. Francis School and the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, where the school district is currently responsible for busing students. Neither institution has an issue with the tentative school day times, he said.
CenClear Child Services — which has several programs at the school complex — said it may need to revise some student pick-up locations to accommodate the new time schedule.
Busing changes made up a large part of information presented. Dr. Zesiger said the district planned for all students currently enrolled. He said there are students who don’t ride the bus often because they are in sports or extra-curricular activities, are transported by private vehicle or are student drivers. However, since there is a possibility they may ride the bus at some time, the district must plan for them.
When those attending the meeting entered the auditorium, each was provided with a copy of the proposed busing schedule. Some routes will be combined bringing both high school and elementary students. None of the routes will take more than 55 minutes, the district estimates. Some of the buses will make two shorter runs each day, bringing high school students in one run and elementary students in the next. Dr. Zesiger said that would require one group of students waiting at the school approximately 20 minutes.
The goal is that all students would arrive home no later than 4 p.m., he said.
The tentative busing routes would then shorten the length of time students are traveling by nearly two hours and 30 minutes each day combined for all routes, taking times down from its current four hours and 40 minutes to two hours and 15 minutes.
The new busing plan would improve student safety as elementary and high school students would wait together for the bus at more remote locations and older and younger students would arrive home together in many cases. It would also result in a savings relating to the amount of fuel used for busing.
The change in busing would create a con with the district receiving less state subsidies for busing. The reduction would be approximately $30,000.
The proposed unified start plan would require some changes to sports schedules, most of those related to junior high athletics. He said the plan is currently being studied to determine whether core subjects could be taught well before the end of the day so that students would not be missing important classes.
Dr. Zesiger also presented research that showed a later start time could be beneficial for high school students. He noted the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends secondary schools do not start before 8:30 a.m. Other research reports high school students with later start times have less discipline referrals and suspensions and improved attendance rates, test scores grade point averages and attention spans.
A unified start plan would also save the school district money. He said because student enrollment has dropped significantly over the last 11 years, the board is forced to look at changes throughout the district that can result in cost savings.
“As population declines in the district, the ability to generate revenue by raising taxes goes down. Whether you are for this or against this, the takeaway is somewhere in the future this is coming because the district numbers don’t warrant anything different. The board continues to look at where it can make changes to keep the district viable five or 10 years down the road. The district is in great shape today but we have to look at long-term savings,” Dr. Zesiger explained.
Dr. Zesiger told the audience they could continue to ask questions about the plan by either emailing him at the address on the district’s website or calling him at 378-7609. He said depending on the number of questions received the board may schedule a second public meeting on the plan in October.
The school board will then vote on the plan in December or January. Dr. Zesiger said January is the last the board can vote because transportation and athletic schedules have to be set for the 2021 school year.
If the plan is approved it would go into effect for the 2020-21 school year.