HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board addressed a number of personnel items at Monday’s monthly meeting.
The board approved hiring Dylan Brown as a secondary social studies teacher. He will be paid an annual salary of $42,227 and receive benefits in accordance with step 1 in the current contract with the teachers’ union, the Moshannon Valley Education Association.
Courtney Yarger was hired by the board as a personal care aide. Her salary and benefits package will be set the current contract between the school district and the support staff.
The board accepted resignations from personal care Aide Kim Nixon, retroactive to Aug. 3, and Secretary Mallori Rebar, retroactive to Aug. 13. The board authorized advertising for a 12-month secretary.
Student Leigha Anderson was hired by the board as an athletic worker and scorekeeper for volleyball. Her salary and benefits will be determined by the current contract between the school district and the teacher’s union.
The board appointed Title I reading Instructor Carol DelPonte to serve as a teacher mentor to an elementary instructor. Her salary will be determined by the contract between the school district and the teacher’s union.